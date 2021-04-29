Total War: Rome Remastered Released For Linux
29 April 2021
The previously announced Total War: Rome Remastered that was announced by Feral Interactive is now released.

Feral Interactive didn't just port the game to Linux/macOS as they have been traditionally known for but with this go they worked on remastering Total War: Rome with improved visuals, new content, cross-platform multi-player, and other features. This Total War: Rome Remastered is out today for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

Total War: Rome Remastered also brings 4K optimizations and other display improvements and catering to today's hardware.


The Total War: Rome Remastered is available for $29.99 USD.

More details on Total War: Rome Remastered at FeralInteractive.com.
