A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Coming To Linux

After announcing last week that they are bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider to Linux, Feral Interactive announced this morning they are also bringing A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA to Linux.
Feral plans to release A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA for Linux and macOS shortly after the Windows release currently scheduled for 19 April. This game is developed by Creative Assembly and published by SEGA for Windows. This game is part of the new Total War Saga series.
The $40 game on Windows states a minimum of a GTX 460 or HD 5770 graphics card but recommends a GTX 770 / R9 290X. It will be interesting to see what the Linux requirements are and if Feral will be making use of OpenGL or Vulkan.
More details at the Feral Site.
