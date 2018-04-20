It was just last year that open-source RadeonSI/RADV developers were trying to get the Radeon RX 580 "Polaris" GPU to be competitive with the GeForce GTX 1060 as it is under Windows given each GPU's capabilities. We've seen the RX 580 and GTX 1060 dancing under Linux the past few months and yesterday's 20-way GPU comparison with Rise of the Tomb Raider was quite significant -- perhaps most surprising being how well the RX 580 performed. Heck, just one or two years ago it was an accomplishment seeing any official Radeon driver support at-launch for new Linux game releases. So here are some extensive tests looking closer at the GTX 1060 vs. RX 580 battle in this latest Vulkan-powered Linux game port.
Given the extreme competitiveness of the Radeon RX 580 and GeForce GTX 1060 with yesterday's couple of Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmarks, I decided to go deeper with these two graphics cards and test them across dozens of configurations with this latest Linux game port, released yesterday by Feral Interactive.
Like yesterday, the Radeon RX 580 tests were done with Linux 4.16.2 with Mesa 18.1-dev via the Padoka PPA. The NVIDIA tests on the same system were done with the latest NVIDIA 396.18 beta driver.
It's quite a thorough look at the Rise of the Tomb Raider performance with these competing graphics cards across different resolutions, quality levels, and anti-aliasing configurations... Made possible by the Phoronix Test Suite.
I certainly didn't expect to see the Radeon RX 580 being near universally faster than the GeForce GTX 1060. In only two cases did the RX 580 lose to the GTX 1060 in this Vulkan-powered AAA Linux game port.
In some cases, the race was very tight.
And in other areas more significant lead for the RX 580...
And quite significant in other scenarios. Now if only Vega had this level of mature support in RADV (and RadeonSI)...
A lot more data available via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. If you missed yesterday's tests, see the 20-way NVIDIA/AMD GPU comparison with Rise of the Tomb Raider
