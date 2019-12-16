AMD Threadripper 3900 Series MCE Fix Queued In RAS/Core But Not Yet Mainlined
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 December 2019 at 07:17 AM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X/3970X are incredibly fast and trounce the competition, but as noted on launch-day most (all?) Linux distributions have a boot issue with them over a machine check exception. There is an easy workaround to let these core-happy CPUs boot and run Linux while the proper fix was queued last week in ras/core in what looks like it will wait until Linux 5.6 for merging.

As noted in the launch day article, AMD developers proposed a patch days ahead of launch for addressing that MCE issue with the new Threadripper systems. Though given the Linux 5.4 kernel stable release was just days later immediately followed by the Linux 5.5 merge window, that fix has yet to be merged into the mainline kernel or back-ported to any stable series.

Last week though the patch was picked up into the ras/core tree. Though as of writing isn't in mainline. And it's a bit ironic still the AMD MCE patches continue to be routed through Borislav Petkov thanks to his currently employment by SUSE where as he previously was an open-source AMD developer years ago before AMD closed their "operating system research center" when letting Linux developers go almost a decade ago... Given their current CPU successes, hopefully in 2020 we'll see them better ramping up their Linux support to avoid launch-day support blunders again. As it stands now, AMD's Linux engineering team is still very lean and tiny compared to Intel's Linux engineering resources.

Anyhow, unfortunately this patch hasn't been sent in as a "fix" for the ongoing Linux 5.5 cycle. Even with the patch fixing a boot issue and addressing "unexpected behavior" out of the system, the patch hasn't made it in yet nor does the commit message CC stable for immediate back-porting.


So with it quite possibly waiting until Linux 5.6, this is just a reminder for anyone that may find themselves having a new Threadripper system this holiday season that there is an easy workaround to boot the system in the interim of just disabling MCE on affected systems. If it doesn't land until Linux 5.6, hopefully distribution vendors like Ubuntu will take care of patching their kernel otherwise (Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will likely be riding Linux 5.5) to improve the out-of-the-box experience.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD's GPU Performance API Library 3.5 Drops ROCm/HSA Support
AMD Launches Ryzen V1000/R1000 Embedded Processors For Small Form Factor PCs
AMD IOMMU Driver Reworked For Linux 5.5
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
AMD's TEE Driver For Loading "Trusted Applications" On Their Secure Processor Under Linux
The Workaround To Boot Linux On AMD Threadripper 3960X/3970X Systems
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Rejects "Size Of Member" Change From Linux 5.5 Kernel
Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Raspberry Pi 4 BCM43455 NVRAM Addition Hits Linux-Firmware Git
Facebook's New Linux Slab Memory Controller Saving 30~40%+ Of Memory, Less Fragmentation
DXVK Reportedly Going Into "Maintenance Mode" Due To State Of Code-Base
ChamferWM Still Appears To Be The Most Capable Vulkan-Powered X11 Tiling Window Manager
Ten Years Past GNOME's 10x10 Goal, The Linux Desktop Is Still Far From Having A 10% Marketshare
The GCC Git Conversion Heats Up With Hopes Of Converting Over The Holidays