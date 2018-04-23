ThreadStack: Yet Another C++ Project Trying To Make Multi-Threading Easier
ThreadStack is yet another C++ project trying to make it easier dealing with multiple CPU threads.

This latest open-source C++ threading project comes out of academia research. ThreadStack is self-described by its developer, Erkam Murat Bozkurt, as "an innovative software which produces a class library for C++ multi-thread programming and the outcome of the ThreadStack acts as an autonomous management system for the thread synchronization tasks. ThreadStack has a nice and useful graphical user interface and includes a short tutorial and code examples. ThreadStack offers a new way for multi-thread computing and it uses a meta program in order to produce an application specific thread synchronization library." Erkam has been working the rounds trying to raise awareness for this research on the GCC and LLVM mailing lists.

ThreadStack tries to make C++ threading easier with its autonomous management system. Right now only Linux is supported by ThreadStack but the developer intends to support other operating systems.

For those wishing to learn more about this research project, ThreadStack is currently hosted on SourceForge.
