Mozilla + Intel + Red Hat Form The Bytecode Alliance To Run WebAssembly Everywhere
Written by Michael Larabel in Mozilla on 12 November 2019 at 12:00 PM EST. 19 Comments
MOZILLA --
Mozilla, Fastly, Intel, and Red Hat have announced the Bytecode Alliance as a new initiative built around WebAssembly and focused on providing a secure-by-default bytecode that can run from web browsers to desktops to IoT/embedded platforms.

"Together, we’re putting in solid, secure foundations that can make it safe to use untrusted code, no matter where you’re running it—whether on the cloud, natively on someone’s desktop, or even on a tiny IoT device," announced Mozilla.

The Bytecode Alliance is currently collaborating on Wasmtime as a standalone WebAssembly run-time, the WebAssembly Micro Runtime (WAMR) for embedded devices, Cranelift as a "state of the art" code generator, and tooling around Rust's Cargo and more.

More details on this new industry alliance for driving WebAssembly into new use-cases can be found via BytecodeAlliance.org. The Bytecode Alliance is hosting their code on GitHub.
