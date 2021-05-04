Introduced last year was Taiwins as a compact Wayland compositor. While early on it began using Sway's WLROOTS library, it ended up writing its own Wayland compositor library (libtaiwins) and recently hit its version 0.3 milestone.
For those that enjoy trying out niche Wayland compositors, Taiwins 0.3 is out that makes use of its own libtaiwins library rather than WLROOTS and Libweston. It's now considered "finally ready for daily use."
Taiwins 0.3 with its own library has support for multiple abstraction back-ends including DRM / X11 / Wayland, session handling, XWayland support, and support for all the prominent Wayland protocols, among other features.
This libtaiwins library is also designed for multi-GPU support, can handle multiple buffer management back-ends, split rendering logic from back-ends, and other features.
Those interested in learning more about the Taiwins 0.3 Wayland compositor can do so via its release announcement.
