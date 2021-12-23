SuperTux 0.6.3 Brings In-Game Improvements, WebAssembly Support

Well known open-source video game SuperTux that is inspired by Super Mario Bros is out with its first release in one and a half years for the Tux-themed platform game.
SuperTux 0.6.3 features enhanced game-play with introducing swimming support, wall jumping abilities, new snow tiles, a number of new in-game objects, and more. There is also now auto-tiles support, updated animations, custom particles, skippable cut scenes, optional Discord integration, updated translations, and other improvements.
SuperTux 0.6.3 in the browser!
SuperTux 0.6.3 can also be compiled down to WebAssembly (WASM) so that it can run within modern web browsers.
Downloads and more details on this big new SuperTux release via SuperTux.org.
