SuperTux 0.6.3 Brings In-Game Improvements, WebAssembly Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 22 December 2021 at 07:34 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Well known open-source video game SuperTux that is inspired by Super Mario Bros is out with its first release in one and a half years for the Tux-themed platform game.

SuperTux 0.6.3 features enhanced game-play with introducing swimming support, wall jumping abilities, new snow tiles, a number of new in-game objects, and more. There is also now auto-tiles support, updated animations, custom particles, skippable cut scenes, optional Discord integration, updated translations, and other improvements.


SuperTux 0.6.3 in the browser!


SuperTux 0.6.3 can also be compiled down to WebAssembly (WASM) so that it can run within modern web browsers.

Downloads and more details on this big new SuperTux release via SuperTux.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubisoft Is Hiring A Linux Developer For An "Unannounced Project" But Don't Get Too Excited
OpenRazer 3.2 Released For Supporting More Razer Peripherals On Linux
Godot 4.0 Alpha Is Near, Another Pre-Alpha Build Available
More BattlEye-Protected Games Now Working With Steam Play On Linux
O3DE 21.11 Released As First Major Open 3D Engine Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Amazon Is Hiring DXVK, Mesa & Proton Linux Developers For Luna Cloud Gaming
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11