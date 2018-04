Learning More About Red Hat's Stratis Project To Offer Btrfs/ZFS-Like Functionality

With Red Hat deprecating Btrfs in RHEL7 with that "next-gen" Linux file-system not having panned out like many had hoped for or expected, Red Hat has been investing in their new "Stratis" storage project . More details on Stratis have now come to light.Since last summer a lot of progress has been made on Stratis and it's being prepared for testing on Fedora . Stratis is a volume-managing file-system (VMF) that relies upon the Linux kernel's DM subsystem and is paired with the XFS file-system rather than being a new Linux file-system from scratch.

Longtime Linux developer Andy Grover of Red Hat who has been involved in this storage initiative has written a set of posts detailing the project's focus. His posts can be found on OpenSource.com with currently part one and part two being published today. Highlights include:- The purpose of Stratis is to "bring storage advances to all Linux users, from the simple laptop single SSD to a hundred-disk array. Linux has the capabilities, but its lack of an easy-to-use solution has hindered widespread adoption. Stratis's goal is to make Linux's advanced storage features accessible."- The pillars of Stratis are on easier storage configuration, allowing later changes to said configuration, and using advanced storage features from snapshots to tiering.- In comparing to ZFS/Btrfs, Andy says Stratis is focused on being "easy and safe to use."- Red Hat didn't pursue ZFS on Linux due to its CDDL code license.- They also didn't opt for Btrfs since "it just hasn't yet gotten to where it needs to be in terms of stability and features."- Stratis offers automation and a "first-class API" for interacting with it.Red Hat hosts the project on GitHub