SteamVR Updated To Support The HTC VIVE Pro On Linux, Better RADV Compatibility

Valve released a new SteamVR update for Linux gamers last night and while there are just two Linux-specific changes, both of them are high impact.
This small but important SteamVR update includes:
- Updated for compatibility with newer builds of the RADV Vulkan driver. RADV in Mesa Git recently regressed leading to a segmentation fault with SteamVR while this update takes care of that issue.
- Fixed for HTC VIVE Pro support. This actually comes down to the first official confirmation that the new HTC VIVE Pro will work with Linux. This upgraded VR headset offers a combined resolution of 2880 x 1600, integrates built-in headphones, is lighter than the original Vive, and other nice improvements. There still isn't price and availability information on the VIVE Pro yet, but it's rumored to be possibly launching later this month at GDC.
So while this SteamVR beta update is small, its changes are significant.
Add A Comment