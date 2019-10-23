Valve's SteamOS Compositor Has Begun Seeing Some Activity Recently
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 23 October 2019 at 04:40 AM EDT. 2 Comments
VALVE --
SteamOS Brewmaster hasn't seen any updates in a while (SteamOS 2.195 came out this summer with minor updates) though recently Valve's SteamOS Compositor GitHub repository did see some activity igniting hopes we could see a new release still this year... Well, it would be really great seeing a release re-based to Debian 10 "Buster" but any activity would be welcome even just pulling in all of their Linux graphics driver infrastructure updates they've funded in recent times.

The SteamOS Compositor activity to their source tree pulled in all of their internal changes that hadn't been part of their public-facing GitHub repository. That pull request was sent in by Collabora's Simon McVittie. These were the first commits to the SteamOS-Compositor GitHub since April 2018.

The changes aren't new themselves as they were pushed out to SteamOS users as Debian packages, but the work now in the source tree includes fixes for login issues, preferring HDMI/DP outputs over other displays, support for screen magnification, cursor handling bits, and other fixes.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, saw initial work on Meson. SteamOS-Compositor is seeing Meson build system work by Pierre-Loup Griffais but that Meson-ization process isn't yet complete. It's good at least seeing new work going into SteamOS-Compositor albeit not too significant.

It would be exciting to see a new SteamOS release re-based to Debian 10 and riding with the latest Linux graphics driver support, sporting their VR HMD handling improvements, and maybe even enabling their Xrdesktop mode that they have/had been funding, among other infrastructure efforts. SteamOS (Linux gaming) is much more capable now than when SteamOS / Steam Machines first made waves, thanks in large part to Steam Play with Proton/DXVK for allowing an increasing number of Windows games to run well under Linux.

What do you hope to see out of SteamOS in the future? Let us know in the forums.
2 Comments
Related News
Valve's Radeon "ACO" Vulkan Compiler Back-End Now Supports Navi
Proton 4.11-7 Released With Controller Improvements, D9VK/DXVK Updates
Steam Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Higher For September
Steam Fixes Up Handling For Games With Vulkan Async Compute
Valve Releases Proton 4.11-6 To Pull In DXVK 1.4
Steam Play's Proton 4.11-5 Released With Fixes & Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Vast Majority Of Linux's Input Improvements Are Developed By One Individual
Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Rewriting Old Solaris C Code In Python Yielded A 17x Performance Improvement
An Interview With Zlatan Todoric, Open-Source Developer & Former Purism CTO
Canonical Is At Around 437 Employees, Pulled In $99M While Still Operating At A Loss
AMD Zen 2 Improvements For LLVM Have Been Held Up For Months By Code Review
Open-Source C.A.S. Vulkan Layer - Similar to Radeon Image Sharpening But For Any GPU
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App