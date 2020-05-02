Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase

Valve has published their Steam Survey results for April, which is the first full month where the US and still much of the world has been in lockdown over the coronavirus, and thus interesting to see how it has impacted the gamer metrics.
The Steam Survey results for April 2020 put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.89%, or a 0.02% increase over the month prior. While still sub-1%, the Linux gaming marketshare is consistently hitting in this 0.8~0.9% area even while Valve is reporting record number of users. The Steam Linux percentage at 0.89% for April is while macOS increased by 0.25% to 4.05% and then the Windows percentage pulled back 0.27% to 95.06%.
When looking at the Linux metrics, the Intel CPU percentage pulled back another percent now down to 72.69% against AMD. The Radeon RX 480 remains the most popular followed by the GeForce GTX 1060.
19 Comments