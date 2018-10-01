Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play

There was an increase in the Steam Linux gaming marketshare over last month, likely thanks to the late August announcement of Steam Play and the Wine-based Proton.
The just-published September 2018 Steam Survey results put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.71%, an increase of 0.12% compared to the month prior, while Windows is down by 0.14% (down to 96.3%) and macOS up by 0.05% to 2.92%. The Linux increase is likely thanks to more Steam gamers trying out Linux following Valve's Steam Play announcement for getting more Windows-based games running nicely on Linux via Wine/Proton.
While 0.71% isn't much in the grand scheme of things, this is the largest Steam Linux marketshare since August of last year. At the same time, without a doubt, Steam's overall number of customers has surely increased the past year as well.
The latest Steam Survey numbers are available from SteamPowered.com.
