Steam's September Metrics See An Increase Following The Rollout Of Steam Play
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 October 2018 at 08:14 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
There was an increase in the Steam Linux gaming marketshare over last month, likely thanks to the late August announcement of Steam Play and the Wine-based Proton.

The just-published September 2018 Steam Survey results put the Linux gaming marketshare at 0.71%, an increase of 0.12% compared to the month prior, while Windows is down by 0.14% (down to 96.3%) and macOS up by 0.05% to 2.92%. The Linux increase is likely thanks to more Steam gamers trying out Linux following Valve's Steam Play announcement for getting more Windows-based games running nicely on Linux via Wine/Proton.

While 0.71% isn't much in the grand scheme of things, this is the largest Steam Linux marketshare since August of last year. At the same time, without a doubt, Steam's overall number of customers has surely increased the past year as well.

The latest Steam Survey numbers are available from SteamPowered.com.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Is Bringing Life is Strange 2 To Linux In 2019
Feral's GameMode Gets Patches To Adjust I/O Priority For Games
BigBen PS3OFMINIPAD Gaming Controller To Be Supported By Linux 4.20~5.0
Unvanquished Open-Source Game Still Coming Along, More Assets Licensed CC-By-SA 3.0
SDL2's OpenGL Renderer Now Provides Some State Caching, SDL 2.0.9 Is Looking Great
Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude Is Now Available For Sword-Fighting Linux Gamers
Popular News This Week
There's A New Libre GPU Effort Building On RISC-V, Rust, LLVM & Vulkan
Microsoft Launches Open-Source MS-DOS On GitHub
Greg Kroah-Hartman Releases Linux 4.19-RC5 Following An "Interesting" Week
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Thanks Google: Linux Kernel Finally Nearing Support For The Apple Magic Trackpad 2
AMD Publishes Platform QoS Patches For Next-Gen Processors