Valve's Latest Steam Play Proton Beta Offers Up Useful Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 31 October 2018 at 09:02 PM EDT. 3 Comments
Valve has ended out October with a very useful Proton beta update for Steam Play for enjoying Windows games on Linux.

Proton 3.16-4 is now in beta and this new version offers some key improvements. The 3.16-4 beta now ships with corefonts, which fixes a number of games that previously complained of missing text or would even result of crashes. There is also exposing NVIDIA graphics now to D3D games as AMD graphics in order to prevent Windows games from trying to load NVIDIA-specific Windows libraries that are not available on Linux. And there is also much better Steamworks compatibility, mouse focus/clipping improvements, updated OpenVR SDK, fixed keyboard input, and various other fixes.

All around it's a pretty significant update with a few high-profile fixes/improvements to better this experience for Windows games via Steam on Linux. The complete change-log can be found via GitHub.

I'll likely be trying some Steam Play benchmarks in the coming days as the corefonts trouble is one of the issues I previously encountered when investigating some benchmark-friendly Windows games on Steam Play that would meet the strict automated testing requirements. If anyone has any other suitable games to recommend for Steam Play benchmarking, feel free to let me know ASAP -- the game must be able to start-up and shutdown cleanly from its benchmarking mode, control the visual settings via CLI switches or configuration files, and output useful performance metrics.
