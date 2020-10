Valve has updated their monthly Steam Hardware/Software Survey statistics for September and they indicate the closest we've seen in a while for Steam on Linux closing back in on the 1.0% threshold.Back during August Valve reported a 0.89% marketshare for Linux compared to 0.86% in July. But for September it jumped by 0.05% to 0.94%. Given the continually increasing Steam user-base, this is likely the largest the Steam on Linux marketshare has ever been in absolute terms.Going back to the early days of Steam on Linux years ago it was around a 2% marketshare before declining to the very low ~0.4% area. But since the roll-out of Steam Play for Linux in allowing thousands of Windows games to run gracefully on Linux, there has been a relatively steady increase in the Linux gaming percentage.The past year or so has largely been in the 0.7~0.9% range and thus a pleasant surprise to see it ticking up closer now to 1.0%... Granted, many still don't put much faith into the Steam Survey figures.In any case, the latest data for September 2020 now pegs Steam on Linux at 0.94% to macOS at 3.46% and Windows at 95.61%.The numbers point for those gaming on Linux that the Intel CPU marketshare dropped another 1.5% to 66.6% with AMD now at a third of all Linux gaming systems. That 66% Intel CPU marketshare by Linux gamers is lower than the Windows numbers where Intel still commands a 74.2% marketshare. The numbers also still point to AMD Radeon Polaris as being the most popular, quad-core CPUs still being most common, and just over half of those surveyed still running 1080p as their standard resolution.