Steam Updated With Improved Joystick/Controller Support

Valve has made available a new Steam client beta that this time around has some interesting updates on the input side.
Among the changes to the Steam Input handling are trying to "unique-ify" controller configurations by mapping them to the order of their connections, there is now a hardware joystick calibration section within controller settings, some fixes for streaming, improved compatibility with PlayStation 4 controller remapping programs, better preview handling of controller changes, and a variety of other input/controller-related fixes.
The Steam Big Picture mode also now has a fix for a browser hang.
More details via the SteamCommunity.com announcement.
