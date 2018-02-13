Steam Updated With Improved Joystick/Controller Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 13 February 2018 at 03:07 PM EST. 1 Comment
VALVE --
Valve has made available a new Steam client beta that this time around has some interesting updates on the input side.

Among the changes to the Steam Input handling are trying to "unique-ify" controller configurations by mapping them to the order of their connections, there is now a hardware joystick calibration section within controller settings, some fixes for streaming, improved compatibility with PlayStation 4 controller remapping programs, better preview handling of controller changes, and a variety of other input/controller-related fixes.

The Steam Big Picture mode also now has a fix for a browser hang.

More details via the SteamCommunity.com announcement.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Keith Packard Plumbs Direct Display Extensions Into RADV & ANV
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
Steam On Linux Starts 2018 With A Slight Increase In Gamers
RadeonSI Semaphore Begins Hitting Mesa Git, Needed By SteamVR On Linux
Steam UI Finally Has A Scaling Mode For HiDPI Monitors
Popular News
Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer
VLC 3.0 Released
Core i9 7980XE vs. Threadripper 1950X On Linux 4.15 With Ubuntu 18.04
GNOME Shell Gets macOS-Like Ability To Close Apps From The Alt-Tab Switcher
New Slimbook KDE Plasma Ultrabook Rolled Out
Steam Audio 2.0 Adds AMD TrueAudio Next Support