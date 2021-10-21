SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 21 October 2021 at 06:42 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RISC-V --
SiFive just shared word that at today's Linley Conference they teased their Performance P550 successor that will "set a new standard for the highest efficiency RISC-V processor available."

SiFive's new core to succeed the Performance P550 will reportedly improve performance by 50% and the company says it outperform an Arm Cortex-A78.

The next-gen SiFive Performance architecture update sounds enticing, but for now details are extremely bare... SiFive says we'll have to wait before learning the design specs, availability details, and what this new RISC-V core will be called. They say this information will become public during the RISC-V Summit in December.
3 Comments
Related News
GNU Toolchain Begins Landing RISC-V Bitmanip/Zbs Instructions Support
Linux 5.16 KVM To Land RISC-V Hypervisor Support
Linux 5.15 Further Tunes Its RISC-V Support
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
SiFive Announces The Performance P550 As The Fastest RISC-V Processor Yet
Transparent Hugepages Are Coming To RISC-V On Linux
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Axboe Achieves 8M IOPS Per-Core With Newest Linux Optimization Patches
PinePhone Pro Announced As New Linux Smartphone
Linux To No Longer Enable AMD SME Usage By Default Due To Problems With Some Hardware
NVIDIA 495 Linux Beta Driver Released With GBM Support
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
OpenBSD 7.0 Released With RISC-V 64-bit Port, Better Apple Silicon Support
KDE Plasma 5.23 Released In Marking 25 Years Of KDE
AMD Finally Enabling PSR By Default For Newer Hardware With Linux 5.16