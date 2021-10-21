SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78

SiFive just shared word that at today's Linley Conference they teased their Performance P550 successor that will "set a new standard for the highest efficiency RISC-V processor available."SiFive's new core to succeed the Performance P550 will reportedly improve performance by 50% and the company says it outperform an Arm Cortex-A78.The next-gen SiFive Performance architecture update sounds enticing, but for now details are extremely bare... SiFive says we'll have to wait before learning the design specs, availability details, and what this new RISC-V core will be called. They say this information will become public during the RISC-V Summit in December.