A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux

Fwupd/LVFS lead developer Richard Hughes of Red Hat noted today that "A large hardware vendor wants to join the LVFS, but only on the agreement that every user has to agree to a English-only EULA text when deploying their firmware updates. This is the first vendor that's required this condition, and breaks all kinds of automated deployment."
No other hardware vendor has required such an EULA so he's unsure at this point how to proceed. Thus he's taken to Twitter for advice on whether to add the EULA screen, turn down the vendor, or basically undecided.
A large hardware vendor wants to join the LVFS, but only on the agreement that every user has to agree to a English-only EULA text when deploying their firmware updates. This is the first vendor that's required this condition, and breaks all kinds of automated deployment. Do we:— Richard Hughes (@hughsient) August 10, 2020
At the moment around 70% of the respondents are saying "no thanks" to the support.
It will be interesting to see what is decided and ultimately finding out who is this large hardware vendor wanting an EULA before performing firmware updates.