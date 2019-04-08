SQLite 3.28 is now the latest version of this widely-used, embed-friendly cross-platform database library.
As is the case for most SQLite releases, new features and performance enhancements are the principle changes. SQLite 3.28 presents enhanced window functions, enhancements to its TCL interface, various CLI improvements, new API additions, security improvements to its tokenizer, more robust handling against corrupt database files, and various fixes.
On the performance front, SQLite 3.28 has new query optimizations and a variety of other performance enhancements.
Those wanting to learn more (or download) SQLite 3.28.0 can do so from SQLite.org.
