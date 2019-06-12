SDL2 Adds Wayland HiDPI Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 12 June 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WAYLAND --
The ever important Simple DirectMedia Layer (SDL) can now handle HiDPI window scaling under Wayland.

Thanks to developer Sebastian Krzyszkowiak, HiDPI support is now in place for SDL2 on Wayland. This code supports drawing the window based upon a scaling factor.

The code is in place for the next release, likely SDL 2.0.10. There's also been a number of CVE security fixes hitting SDL this week around buffer overwrites/overreads, so perhaps the next SDL update won't be taking too long to materialize.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor
Sway 1.1 Released With Switch Event Support, Touch Support For Swaybar
Problems Being Investigated Under Wayland Itches Program, Including Gaming Performance
Prolific Red Hat Developer Starts Up "Wayland Itches" Project
Sway 1.1 Is Bringing Touch Support To Swaybar, Other Features & Fixes
Wio: Plan 9's Rio Windowing System Re-Implemented As A Wayland Compositor
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor