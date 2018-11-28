SDL2 Picks Up Support For The Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 November 2018 at 05:11 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The SDL2 library commonly used by Linux/cross-platform games now has support for the Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller.

The Razer Raiju Mobile is a recently launched gaming controller focused for use with Android smartphones. This gaming controller has a phone mount and can interface with Android devices via Bluetooth and USB-C/micro-USB. Of course, thanks to the common standards, there isn't any technical blockers for using the Raiju Mobile with desktop PCs.


With this commit to SDL2 last night, the button mappings for the Raiju Mobile controller have been added to the Simple DirectMedia Library so things should "just work" between this controller and SDL2-using games. This change should be present in the eventual SDL 2.0.10 release, which is still likely several months out given SDL 2.0.9 was just released a few months back.

The Razer Raiju Mobile is fairly expensive at about $150 USD and availability still appears fairly limited for this product that was announced last month. For those not concerned about the mobile aspect, there are various other Raiju controllers available.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
DXVK 0.93 Released With Fixes For Overwatch, Dark Souls III, Quantum Break
Unity Planning For A Very Busy 2019 With A Lot Of Game Engine Improvements
Total War: WARHAMMER II Now Available For Linux Gamers, Powered By Vulkan
Feral Is Bringing Shadow of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week
Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II
Popular News This Week
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release
An Update On The Radeon RX 590 For Linux