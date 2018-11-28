SDL2 Picks Up Support For The Razer Raiju Mobile Gaming Controller

The SDL2 library commonly used by Linux/cross-platform games now has support for the Razer Raiju Mobile gaming controller.The Razer Raiju Mobile is a recently launched gaming controller focused for use with Android smartphones. This gaming controller has a phone mount and can interface with Android devices via Bluetooth and USB-C/micro-USB. Of course, thanks to the common standards, there isn't any technical blockers for using the Raiju Mobile with desktop PCs.

With this commit to SDL2 last night, the button mappings for the Raiju Mobile controller have been added to the Simple DirectMedia Library so things should "just work" between this controller and SDL2-using games. This change should be present in the eventual SDL 2.0.10 release, which is still likely several months out given SDL 2.0.9 was just released a few months back.The Razer Raiju Mobile is fairly expensive at about $150 USD and availability still appears fairly limited for this product that was announced last month. For those not concerned about the mobile aspect, there are various other Raiju controllers available.