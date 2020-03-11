SDL 2.0.12 is now available as the latest stable update to the Simple DirectMedia Layer that is the library commonly used by cross-platform games as a hardware/software abstraction layer.
Last week we outlined that SDL 2.0.12 was on the way with initial RISC OS bits, support for the Google Stadia controller and other game controllers, a new video driver for offscreen rendering, ARM NEON optimizations, many bug fixes, and other improvements. On Tuesday night, that stable release happened.
SDL 2.0.12 also has a number of API additions, various fixes, various Apple iOS / tvOS support fixes, support for Android audio capture using OpenSL-ES, and different changes. Besides handling of Google's Stadia Controller, some of the other newly-supported controllers include the Razer Serval, Razer Raion Fightpad, SteelSeries Status Duo, Xbox One ELite Series 2, Hyperkin Duo, and other mostly off-brand devices.
For those making use of SDL 2.0 directly, the SDL 2.0.12 release can be downloaded from libSDL.org.
1 Comment