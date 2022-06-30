Rust 1.62 Released With Faster Mutexes On Linux, Bare Metal x86_64 Target Promoted
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 30 June 2022 at 01:45 PM EDT. 7 Comments
PROGRAMMING --
Rust 1.62 is out today as the latest update to this popular systems programming language with a few notable changes.

First up, Rust's x86_64-unknown-none target has been promoted to tier two status, which is their "guaranteed to build" state. Rust's x86_64-unknown-none target is for generating freestanding/bare-metal x86_64 ELF binaries for firmware, kernels, and other low-level software. This cross-compiled target lacks Rust standard library support, no default allocator, does not use any vector or FP registers, but should work for bare metal x86_64 programs.


Also notable with Rust 1.62 is the Rust standard library on Linux now shipping a raw Futex-based implementation. The Mutex/Condvar/RwLock Rust behavior has been implemented using the pthreads library while now for Linux is raw Futex-based implementations for these locking primitives so they are lighter weight, don't require extra allocations, and basically amount to being "thinner and faster" than the prior implementations.

Rust 1.62 also stabilizes a number of new APIs, introduces the cargo add command for adding dependencies directly from the command-line, and other improvements.

Downloads and more details on Rust 1.62 via Rust-Lang.org.
7 Comments
Related News
Git 2.37 Released With Sparse Index Feature Now Ready For Widespread Use
Meson 0.63.0rc1 Brings Support For Mold, Improvements For Windows Cross-Compiling
Git 2.37-rc1 Released With "git -v" & "git -h" Convenient Options
Mold 1.3 High Speed Linker Released With LTO Improvements
Fish Shell 3.5 Released With Many Scripting Improvements
PHP 8.2 Performance Continues Moving In The Right Direction
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds' Latest Commentary Against -O3'ing The Linux Kernel
Experimental -O3 Optimizing The Linux Kernel For Better Performance Brought Up Again
Ubuntu Developers Have An Idea For Handling The Over-Eager Systemd OOMD App Killing
Linux 5.20 To Support Async Buffered Writes For XFS + IO_uring For Big Performance Boost
Fedora CoreOS Hopes To Become An Official Edition With Fedora 37
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Source Code Published
LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Fedora 37 Looks To Ship With Stratis Storage 3.1 Support