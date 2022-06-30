Rust 1.62 Released With Faster Mutexes On Linux, Bare Metal x86_64 Target Promoted

Rust 1.62 is out today as the latest update to this popular systems programming language with a few notable changes.First up, Rust's x86_64-unknown-none target has been promoted to tier two status, which is their "guaranteed to build" state. Rust's x86_64-unknown-none target is for generating freestanding/bare-metal x86_64 ELF binaries for firmware, kernels, and other low-level software. This cross-compiled target lacks Rust standard library support, no default allocator, does not use any vector or FP registers, but should work for bare metal x86_64 programs.

Also notable with Rust 1.62 is the Rust standard library on Linux now shipping a raw Futex-based implementation. The Mutex/Condvar/RwLock Rust behavior has been implemented using the pthreads library while now for Linux is raw Futex-based implementations for these locking primitives so they are lighter weight, don't require extra allocations, and basically amount to being "thinner and faster" than the prior implementations.Rust 1.62 also stabilizes a number of new APIs, introduces the cargo add command for adding dependencies directly from the command-line, and other improvements.Downloads and more details on Rust 1.62 via Rust-Lang.org