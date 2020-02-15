The out-of-tree Reiser4 and Reiser5 (Reiser4 v5) patches have been updated against the recently stabilized Linux 5.5 kernel.
Main Reiser4 developer Edward Shishkin re-based the Reiser4 file-system patch against Linux 5.5.1 along with the experimental Reiser5.
At the end of 2019 is when Shishkin announced Reiser5 file-system development with introducing the concepts of local volumes capable of parallel scaling out and other key iterations over the current Reiser4 design.
Reiser4 support for Linux 5.5 is available here and the experimental Reiser5 within the v5-unstable area.
Besides re-basing the code for compatibility with upstream Linux 5.5.1, there doesn't appear to be any other notable changes this round. There also at the moment isn't anything new to report on Reiser5 development or ultimately its upstreaming prospects.
3 Comments