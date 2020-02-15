Reiser5 Updates For Linux 5.5 Along With Reiser4
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 15 February 2020 at 06:21 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
The out-of-tree Reiser4 and Reiser5 (Reiser4 v5) patches have been updated against the recently stabilized Linux 5.5 kernel.

Main Reiser4 developer Edward Shishkin re-based the Reiser4 file-system patch against Linux 5.5.1 along with the experimental Reiser5.

At the end of 2019 is when Shishkin announced Reiser5 file-system development with introducing the concepts of local volumes capable of parallel scaling out and other key iterations over the current Reiser4 design.

Reiser4 support for Linux 5.5 is available here and the experimental Reiser5 within the v5-unstable area.

Besides re-basing the code for compatibility with upstream Linux 5.5.1, there doesn't appear to be any other notable changes this round. There also at the moment isn't anything new to report on Reiser5 development or ultimately its upstreaming prospects.
3 Comments
Related News
Making Use Of Btrfs 3-Copy/4-Copy Support For RAID1 With Linux 5.5+
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
VirtualBox Shared Folder Driver Seeks Inclusion In Linux 5.6
Linux 5.6 NFSD Adds Server-To-Server Copy Support
Linux 5.6 NFS Client Adds New Option To Use Cache If NFS Server Connection Lost
BFQ I/O Scheduler Gets Some Fixes For Linux 5.6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Just Made A Big Optimization To Help Code Compilation Times On Big CPUs
Whoops, Linux 5.5 Missed Some "Critical" Intel Graphics Driver Patches
Western Digital Proposes Zonefs File-System For Linux 5.6
Address Space Isolation For The Linux Kernel Is Still A Big Challenge In 2020
Learn More About Systemd-Homed For How Linux Home Directories Are Being Reinvented
CPUs From 2004 Against AMD's New 64-Core Threadripper 3990X + Tests Against FX-9590
Linux 5.6 Can Boot The Original Amazon Echo, But It's Not Really Practical
An Open-Source Bootloader For Windows Lets You Run Off Btrfs, Other Possibilities