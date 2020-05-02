ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 May 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT. 4 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
The "open-source Windows" ReactOS project has upgraded its build environment leading to much newer versions of key compiler toolchain components.

The biggest change with the new ReactOS Build Environment is moving off the vintage GCC 4.7.2 compiler to now using the GCC 8 stable series. In this move of updating the GNU Compiler Collection are several years worth of improvements from newer C/C++ language support to many optimizations and new CPU microarchitectures being supported to better error reporting and a while lot more as we have covered over the years.

Besides the bump from GCC 4.7 to GCC 8, the ReactOS Build Environment 2.2 update also now has GNU Binutils 2.32, Bison 3.5.4, CMake 3.17.1, Flex 2.6.4, MinGW-W64 6.0.0, and Ninja 1.10, among other updates.

More details on this updated build environment via ReactOS.org.
4 Comments
Related News
System76 Releases Pop!_OS 20.04
Sailfish OS 3.3 "Rokua" Released With Many Improvements For This Mobile Linux OS
Manjaro 20.0 Released With Its Flagship Easy-To-Use, Arch-Based Xfce Desktop Distro
NixOS 20.03 Released Atop Linux 5.4, Various Desktop/Display Improvements
Rust-Written Redox OS Booting The 128-Thread AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
ReactOS 0.4.13 Released With Fixes For USB Storage, Less Blue Screens of Death
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Showing Your Support During COVID-19
Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
FreeBSD's Network Bridge Code Scores A 500% Performance Improvement
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Mozilla Releases DeepSpeech 0.7 As Their Great Speech-To-Text Engine
Lenovo To Begin Shipping ThinkPad Laptops With Fedora Pre-Installed
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support
QEMU 5.0 Released For This Important Open-Source Emulator For Linux Virtualization