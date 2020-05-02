ReactOS Upgrades Its Build Environment - Shifting To A Much Newer GCC Compiler

The "open-source Windows" ReactOS project has upgraded its build environment leading to much newer versions of key compiler toolchain components.
The biggest change with the new ReactOS Build Environment is moving off the vintage GCC 4.7.2 compiler to now using the GCC 8 stable series. In this move of updating the GNU Compiler Collection are several years worth of improvements from newer C/C++ language support to many optimizations and new CPU microarchitectures being supported to better error reporting and a while lot more as we have covered over the years.
Besides the bump from GCC 4.7 to GCC 8, the ReactOS Build Environment 2.2 update also now has GNU Binutils 2.32, Bison 3.5.4, CMake 3.17.1, Flex 2.6.4, MinGW-W64 6.0.0, and Ninja 1.10, among other updates.
More details on this updated build environment via ReactOS.org.
