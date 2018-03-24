When it comes to RAW image editing on Linux, Darktable is what most often is talked about for its photography workflow and RAW image processing features. But another open-source alternative for RAW image processing is out with its latest release, RawTherapee.RawTherapee 5.4 is now available as the latest release of this open-source, cross-platform program. RawTherapee 5.4 is shipping with new default processing profiles, a new histogram matching tool, a new HDR tone mapping tool, a new local contrast tool, support for reading/writing metadata and ICC profiles from PNGs, and a wide range of other additions for enhancing the RAW image processing experience.



RawTherapee 5.4, image courtesy RawTherapee project.