When it comes to RAW image editing on Linux, Darktable is what most often is talked about for its photography workflow and RAW image processing features. But another open-source alternative for RAW image processing is out with its latest release, RawTherapee.
RawTherapee 5.4 is now available as the latest release of this open-source, cross-platform program. RawTherapee 5.4 is shipping with new default processing profiles, a new histogram matching tool, a new HDR tone mapping tool, a new local contrast tool, support for reading/writing metadata and ICC profiles from PNGs, and a wide range of other additions for enhancing the RAW image processing experience.
RawTherapee 5.4, image courtesy RawTherapee project.
Those wishing to find out more about RawTherapee 5.4 can do so via RawTherapee.com. There is a Linux AppImage build for those not wanting to build this GTK3 program from source.
