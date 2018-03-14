Raspberry Pi 3B+ Launches With Faster CPU, Dual-Band 802.11ac, Faster Ethernet
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 14 March 2018 at 05:37 AM EDT. 18 Comments
HARDWARE --
The Raspberry Pi Foundation is celebrating Pi day (March 14) by launching their latest Raspberry Pi ARM SBC. This though isn't with some new Broadcom chipset with VC5 graphics, sadly, but a slightly revised variant of the Raspberry Pi 3. Meet the Raspberry Pi 3B+.

The Raspberry Pi 3B+ features a 1.4GHz quad-core Cortex-A53 processor (compared to 1.2GHz on the Pi 3 Model B), dual-band 802.11ac WiFi, faster Gigabit Ethernet but still relying upon the USB 2.0 bus, power-over-Ethernet support, improved PXE network and USB mass-storage booting, and improved thermal management. The Pi folks say the wired and wireless connectivity should have around three times the throughput as the earlier Raspberry Pi 3.


The improved thermal management on the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ should also mean it can sustain higher performance for longer periods of time. The Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is lauching today as the usual $35 USD price point.

More details on the new Raspberry Pi 3B+ at RaspberryPi.org. I'll be working on getting my hands on one for benchmarking shortly.
18 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Raspberry Pi Working On A "More Normal" Media Stack
Eric S Raymond Taking To Working On An Open Hardware / Open-Source UPS
Airtop2 Inferno Fanless PC Advances With "Natural Airflow" To Cool Core i7 + GTX 1080
Work Is Underway On Assembler, Shader Support For Chai Open-Source Mali GPU Driver
Arctic's Accelero Twin Turbo III Works Well For Polaris GPU Cooling
AI-Powered / Machine Learning Linux Performance Tuning Is Now A Thing
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.17 Will Be Another Exciting Kernel Cycle
Checking Out Ubuntu 18.04's Minimal Desktop Install Option
John Carmack Goes On Coding Retreat With OpenBSD
GNOME 3.28 Is Being Released This Next Week With Many Features & Improvements
With Vulkan 1.1 It's Technically Possible To Write A Pure Wayland Compositor
Debian 9.4 Stretch Released