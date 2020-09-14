AMD Shows First Glimpse Of Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card

On Twitter AMD commented, "Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design." They also noted there is a render of the Radeon RX 6000 series card within Fortnite for those wanting to explore there.
Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design, and you can study every angle yourself on our Fortnite Creative Island. 8651-9841-1639. pic.twitter.com/KGQAOXDivZ— Radeon RX (@Radeon) September 14, 2020
The card has three fans in a dual slot design and has two 8-pin PCI Express power connectors. But that's about all for now.
At least AMD's open-source driver developers continue making good progress with the Navi 2 Linux driver support under the Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder codenames.