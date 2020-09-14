AMD Shows First Glimpse Of Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Card
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 September 2020 at 05:44 PM EDT. 7 Comments
RADEON --
Ahead of the RDNA 2 / Navi 2 reveal on October 28, AMD has shown off the first official render of a Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card.

On Twitter AMD commented, "Take a first look at the design of the new Radeon RX 6000 series. Our upcoming @AMD #RDNA2 graphics cards will feature a brand new cooler design." They also noted there is a render of the Radeon RX 6000 series card within Fortnite for those wanting to explore there.

The card has three fans in a dual slot design and has two 8-pin PCI Express power connectors. But that's about all for now.


At least AMD's open-source driver developers continue making good progress with the Navi 2 Linux driver support under the Sienna Cichlid and Navy Flounder codenames.
7 Comments
Related News
Radeon GPU Profiler 1.8 Released With Redesigned Developer Panel
AMDVLK 2020.Q3.5 Vulkan Driver Released With Several Game Fixes
AOMP 11.9 Released For OpenMP Offloading To Radeon GPUs
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
RADV Lands "Big Page" Optimization For Navi 2
ROCm 3.7 Has Open-Source OpenCL Image Module Included
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Mark Shuttleworth Comments Following Ubuntu Community Friction, Uncertainty
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer
Security Researchers Detail New "BlindSide" Speculative Execution Attack
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
Android 11 Released, Now Available Via Open-Source Project
Intel AMT Hit By Another "Critical" Security Vulnerability