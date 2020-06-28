RISC-V UEFI Linux Support Under Review

Following Linux's UEFI code getting cleaned up earlier this year in preparation for RISC-V support being added and then some early RISC-V UEFI patches, a more comprehensive set of patches for enabling UEFI support on RISC-V under Linux have been sent out.
Western Digital's Atish Patra sent out the set of 11 patches on Thursday for adding UEFI support to RISC-V. The patches are still marked as a "request for comments" but should be working when using the latest U-Boot and OpenSBI development code. QEMU has been tested for this UEFI support for both 32-bit and 64-bit RISC-V. Some issues with the EDK2 code on RISC-V are still being worked out.
Those interested in RISC-V / UEFI can learn more via this patch series.
