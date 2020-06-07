RISC-V For Linux 5.8 Finishes Bringing Up The Kendryte K210, Adds KGDB Support
Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 7 June 2020 at 08:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V --
The RISC-V architecture code in the Linux kernel continues seeing more improvements for running on real hardware and seeing other capabilities introduced.

Back for Linux 5.7 there was initial code landing for the Kendryte K210 SoC while now for Linux 5.8 this RISC-V SoC actually has operational support. The Kendryte K210 is a dual-core RISC-V 64-bit SoC rated for 0.8 TFLOPS and designed for neural network workloads with having dedicated image recognition hardware. While not too fast, the reported power consumption is said to be less than one Watt for this TSMC 28nm manufactured SoC. The reported base clock is 400MHz but is said to be overclock-friendly. With Linux 5.8 there were more DeviceTree bits needed for the K210 and other changes, but now at least all of the necessary code should be in place.


Another important RISC-V addition for Linux 5.8 is KGDB debugger support... RISC-V finally supports this key Linux kernel debugger facility.

This pull request outlines these and other RISC-V architecture changes coming for this summer 2020 kernel update.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.7 Begins Landing Support For The Kendryte K210 Dual-Core RISC-V SoC
UEFI Boot Support Published For RISC-V On Linux
Linux Kernel Continues Prepping For RISC-V's Updated Supervisor Binary Interface
Linux Kernel Preparations For RISC-V Vector ISA Support
Libre RISC-V Accelerator Secures 300k EUR In Grants, Still Undecided About The ISA
NEOX V Announced By Think Silicon As First RISC-V 3D GPU
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
Lenovo To Certify Their Full ThinkPad/ThinkStation Line For Linux
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Alpine Linux 3.12 Released With D Language Support, MIPS64 Port
AMD Radeon Linux Driver Sees Patches For New "Sienna Cichlid" GPU