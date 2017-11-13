Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM Hits General Availability

Red Hat now considers their ARM support on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL7) to be supported under general availability "GA" terms.
Two years after RHEL7 on ARM entered development preview form, Red Hat is now officially supporting RHEL 7.4 on 64-bit ARM (ARM64 / AArch64) servers.
Red Hat's ARM support includes the just-announced HP Enterprise Apollo 70 system that was formally unveiled as part of this week's Supercomputing 17 (SC17) conference in Denver.
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.4 for ARM is relying upon a Linux 4.11-based kernel that is stripped down compared to their conventional x86_64 kernel and more tailored for the few current ARM 64-bit servers from Cavium, HPE, Qualcomm, etc.
More details via this morning's announcement and the ARM release notes.
