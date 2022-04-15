R600 Gallium3D Driver For Old Radeon GPUs To See Rewritten NIR Backend

While AMD's official graphics driver on Windows has effectively moved to legacy pre-Polaris graphics card support, in the open-source world on Linux even the old "R600" Gallium3D driver for Radeon HD 2000 through HD 6000 series graphics cards sees the occasional new feature work by the community. The latest is a new NIR back-end being rewritten for this R600g driver and should debut soon.Open-source developer Gert Wollny is among the few still actively working on the Radeon R600g driver in Mesa for doing more than just simple bug fixing. In particular, he has been working a lot on NIR support for R600g for using that intermediate representation (IR) alternative to Gallium3D's TGSI. Aside from already having written a NIR implementation for R600g, he's recently been rewriting it to make it even better for using that IR for handling of OpenGL shaders in a more efficient and optimized manner than the crusty TGSI route with NIR being far preferred by upstream Mesa developers as the modern graphics driver IR.



