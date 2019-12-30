Mesa's Radeon R600 Gallium3D Driver Now Has NIR Support Under Review
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 30 December 2019 at 11:04 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
Similar to the trend with other Mesa drivers, the Radeon R600g driver for supporting Radeon HD 2000 through Radeon HD 6000 series graphics cards has been seeing experimental work to introduce a NIR back-end for this modern intermediate representation. That R600 NIR support now has a merge request open meaning it could possibly land still for Mesa 20.0.

The R600g NIR support has been worked on by Gert Wollny and currently targets Radeon HD 5000 "Evergreen" graphics cards with support for other AMD GPU generations handled by this Gallium3D driver not yet supported. Additionally, this NIR back-end only supports vertex / fragment / geometry shaders for now and other features missing.


R600g NIR development was done so far using the Radeon HD 5450.


The preliminary support can be found via this merge request. This R600g NIR support would be disabled by default as a lot of features and optimizations are left to be tackled, but for those interested it's one step closer to mainline for those using these old pren-GCN Radeon graphics cards.
1 Comment
Related News
Gallium3D's Software Rasterizers Are Close To Having OpenGL Tessellation Support
Mesa 20.0's LLVMpipe Now Supports Running OpenCL On The CPU
Mesa's LLVMpipe Software OpenGL Driver Now Uses NIR By Default
Mesa 19.3.1 Released With A Few Intel + Radeon Graphics Driver Fixes
Raspberry Pi 4's V3D Driver Adds OpenGL ES 3.2 Geometry Shader Support
Mesa 19.3 Released With Big Updates For Intel's Open-Source Drivers, Valve ACO Option
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Western Digital Has Been Developing A New Linux File-System: Zonefs
FSF-Approved Hyperbola GNU/Linux Switching Out The Linux Kernel For Hard Fork Of OpenBSD
After 3,600 Original Articles This Year On Linux/Open-Source, Let's Have A Holiday Special
NVIDIA Releases 340.108 Linux Driver Providing Updated Legacy Support For GeForce 8 / 9
USB4 Support Being Introduced With Linux 5.6 Kernel
Eric S Raymond Believes Reposurgeon Is Finally Ready For Full & Correct GCC Conversion
FreeBSD Along With The Other BSDs Had A Pretty Good Run This Decade