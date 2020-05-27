Qt Updates Its Online Installer To Clarify Open-Source Obligations

Following yesterday's release of Qt 5.15 LTS as the last series before Qt 6.0, The Qt Company has now released a new Qt Online Installer.
Qt Online Installer 3.2.3 is out with a few translation fixes and they have reworked their "Qt Open Source usage" page. The page lays out the open-source usage obligations for the toolkit under the GPLv2/GPLv3/LGPLv3. The page also allows users to buy Qt or choose the right license and lays out the various obligations when using the open-source version.
The page of this Qt Online Installer also wants to know your company/business name before proceeding. Details on this installer update via the Qt blog.
Meanwhile we haven't heard anything new yet on the plans for Qt restricting their LTS point releases to commercial customers and the rumored restrictions on new releases. We'll see what comes with the big Qt 6.0 aiming to make it out before year's end.
