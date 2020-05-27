Qt Updates Its Online Installer To Clarify Open-Source Obligations
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 27 May 2020 at 06:24 AM EDT. 14 Comments
QT --
Following yesterday's release of Qt 5.15 LTS as the last series before Qt 6.0, The Qt Company has now released a new Qt Online Installer.

Qt Online Installer 3.2.3 is out with a few translation fixes and they have reworked their "Qt Open Source usage" page. The page lays out the open-source usage obligations for the toolkit under the GPLv2/GPLv3/LGPLv3. The page also allows users to buy Qt or choose the right license and lays out the various obligations when using the open-source version.

The page of this Qt Online Installer also wants to know your company/business name before proceeding. Details on this installer update via the Qt blog.


Meanwhile we haven't heard anything new yet on the plans for Qt restricting their LTS point releases to commercial customers and the rumored restrictions on new releases. We'll see what comes with the big Qt 6.0 aiming to make it out before year's end.
14 Comments
Related News
Qt 5.15 Released With Graphics Improvements, Preparations Ahead Of Qt 6
Qt 5.15 Aiming For Release A Week From Today
Qt 5.15 Hits Release Candidate In Hopes Of Shipping Later This Month
Qt 6.0 Gets A Release Date With An Initial Release Schedule Published
LXQt 0.15 Released As First Big Update To This Lightweight Qt Desktop In A Year
Qt Developers Discuss Theoretical Clang-Based Tool For Porting Qt5 Code To Qt6
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Switches To AMD Ryzen Threadripper After 15 Years Of Intel Systems
Deleting A Few Lines Of Code Can Yield "Significant" Power Savings On Some Linux Systems
Linux 5.8 Set To Optionally Flush The L1d Cache On Context Switch To Increase Security
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
Mainlining The Microsoft DirectX Kernel Driver For Linux Will Be An Uphill Battle
Microsoft Is Writing Its Own Wayland Compositor As Part Of WSL2 GUI Efforts
Microsoft And A KDE Project Spar Over "MAUI"
Microsoft Has Now Open-Source Their BASIC Code From 1983