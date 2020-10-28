Qt 6 To Ship With Package Manager For Extra Libraries
Adding to the list of changes coming with the Qt 6 toolkit, The Qt Company has now outlined their initial implementation of a package manager to provide additional Qt6 modules.

Qt6 will ship with a package manager based on Conan, an open-source C/C++ package manager that is multi-platform and decentralized.

Qt 6 will leverage the package manager to provide more packages for users without increasing the baseline/size of Qt itself. This will also allow more Qt modules to be provided from other sources.

Conan will ship with the official Qt Online Installer along with CMake and Ninja for providing the necessary dependencies.

Initial packages via this package management solution are Qt Network Authorization, Qt Image Formats, and Qt 3D.

More details on this new Qt 6 package management approach via the Qt blog.

Qt 6.0 should be released in December.
