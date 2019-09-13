The State Of Qt Quick Vulkan Support With Qt 5.14
16 September 2019
Of the exciting changes so far for Qt 5.14, one of the big ticket items on the path to Qt 6 is the experimental implementation of Qt's new graphics API independent scenegraph renderer. Rather than being limited to OpenGL, Qt 5.14+ can target Vulkan, Direct3D 11, and even Apple's Metal API for rendering.

With Qt 5.14 this renderer work is purely an opt-in / preview feature, but good progress is being made for ensuring it will be up to scratch in Qt 6.0 next year. There are a set of new environment variables with Qt 5.14 for activating the Qt Rendering Hardware Interface and selecting between the Vulkan/Meta/OpenGL/D3D11 back-ends.

For those wanting to learn more about this new Qt Quick renderer functionality ahead of Qt 5.14 can read today's Qt blog post with all the details. Qt 5.14 is slated for release before Christmas.
