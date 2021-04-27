The Qt Company Publishes 2021 Roadmap

With Qt 6.1 being released next month, The Qt Company has published their 2021 road-map outlining some of their plans for the remainder of the calendar year.
As previously noted, with the upcoming Qt 6.1 release there are some libraries now ported to Qt 6 like Qt Virtual Keyboard, Qt Lottie, Qt State Machines, and more. Meanwhile with Qt 6.2 due out this autumn they expect to have many more libraries/add-ons ported from Qt5 to Qt6. Among the libraries expected to be ready for Qt 6.2 are the Bluetooth, Multimedia, Quick Dialogs, Remote Objects, Sensors, SerialBus, SerialPort, WebChannel, WebEngine, WebSockets, WebView, NFS, and others.
Qt 6.2 should also see more graphics and UI work, many platform updates, and official Apple Silicon support on macOS. The Qt Company also hopes to have QNX and INTEGRITY real-time operating systems supported by Qt 6.2.
Qt 6.2 is still planned to be The Qt Company's first Qt6 Long-Term Support (LTS) release.
Qt Creator 5.0 is planned for release in August as their next major version.
The Qt Company is continuing to support Qt 5.15 LTS strictly through its commercial-only LTS phase.
More details on The Qt Company's 2021 plans via the Qt.io blog.
