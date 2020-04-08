The Qt Company Publishes A 2020 Roadmap Culminating With The Qt 6.0 Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Qt on 8 April 2020 at 06:22 AM EDT.
QT --
The Qt Company has made public their 2020 road-map for Qt software releases.

The highlights of their 2020 road-map include:

- Qt Design Studio 1.5 is to release in May.

- Qt 5.15 is still on track for release in May.

- Further Qt Design Studio improvements for this 2D/3D design tool will continue in H2.

- Qt Creator is working on C++20 support as well as improvements to Python and QML coverage.

- Qt for Microcontrollers (Qt for MCUs) is one of the newest areas of focus at The Qt Company and they are working on improving the tools and capabilities of it over the calendar year.

- The Qt Company is still committing to having Qt 6.0 ready to ship at the end of the year.

- The Qt Automotive Suite is preparing to leverage Qt 5.15 LTS.

- Continuing to work on the Qt Marketplace with better integration and features.

More details at the Qt.io blog. This road-map comes a few months after The Qt Company made various commercial changes including restricting LTS benefits to commercial customers, requiring Qt Accounts for binary package downloads, and other changes.
