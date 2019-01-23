Purism's PureOS Store To Be Based Around Flatpaks, First App Announced
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 24 January 2019 at 09:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
Last week Purism announced the PureOS Store as their planned software / app store for their current Librem laptops and upcoming Librem 5 smartphone. The actual app store isn't available yet, but today they announced a few more details.

New details on this PureOS Store include:

- The store is centered around Flatpaks as the packaging format for applications. Little surprise though considering the standard PureOS experience is around GNOME.

- The very first application to the PurOS Store is Lollypop. The Lollypop application is a GNOME music player initiative.

The actual PureOS Store remains unavailable for now but those interested in today's details can find them on the Purism blog.
