Purism's PureOS Store To Be Based Around Flatpaks, First App Announced

Last week Purism announced the PureOS Store as their planned software / app store for their current Librem laptops and upcoming Librem 5 smartphone. The actual app store isn't available yet, but today they announced a few more details.
New details on this PureOS Store include:
- The store is centered around Flatpaks as the packaging format for applications. Little surprise though considering the standard PureOS experience is around GNOME.
- The very first application to the PurOS Store is Lollypop. The Lollypop application is a GNOME music player initiative.
The actual PureOS Store remains unavailable for now but those interested in today's details can find them on the Purism blog.
