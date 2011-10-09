Just in time for the weekend Linux gamers is a new release candidate of the upcoming Proton 6.3-5 that powers Valve's Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux.
With the Proton 6.3-5 release candidate there is the newly-released DXVK 1.9 for bettering the Direct3D 9/10/11 support atop Vulkan. This update also now uses DXVK's DXGI by default for handling GPU device selection. On the Direct3D 12 front, the latest VKD3D-Proton code is now incorporated.
Proton 6.3-5 RC allows a number of more Windows games to be playable under Linux including World of Final Fantasy, Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019, Secret of Mana, Hogs of War, Far Cry, Dark Devotion, Crypt Stalker, and others. There is also improved rendering for Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Team Sonic Racing, Metal Gear Solid V, The Medium, Deep Rock Galactic, and Bloodstained.
Proton 6.3-5 RC is rounded out by controller improvements, more Cyberpunk 2077 fixes, better support for container-based builds outside of the build VM, and other random game fixes.
More details on Proton 6.3-5 RC via the Proton GitHub. This release candidate is available for easy testing with Steam while should soon be promoted to stable if this testing pans out well.
