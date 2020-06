Valve and CodeWeavers have been preparing a new release of the Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play with running modern Windows games on Linux.Out this morning is the release candidate of the imminent Proton 5.0-8 release. Proton 5.0-8 RC is bringing:- Crash fixes for Detroit: Become Human, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Unity of Command II, and Splineter Cell Blacklist.- Performance improvements for DOOM Eternal, Detroit: Become Human, and We Happy Few.- Better load times for Streets of Rage 4.- Support for the latest Steam SDKs.- DXVK 1.7 replacing DXVK 1.6.1.- Latest VKD3D changes.- Better GStreamer performance.- Various other fixes.More details on Proton 5.0-8 RC via Valve's GitHub