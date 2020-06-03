Proton 5.0-8 Release Candidate Brings Game Fixes, Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 3 June 2020 at 10:50 AM EDT. 3 Comments
VALVE --
Valve and CodeWeavers have been preparing a new release of the Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play with running modern Windows games on Linux.

Out this morning is the release candidate of the imminent Proton 5.0-8 release. Proton 5.0-8 RC is bringing:

- Crash fixes for Detroit: Become Human, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Unity of Command II, and Splineter Cell Blacklist.

- Performance improvements for DOOM Eternal, Detroit: Become Human, and We Happy Few.

- Better load times for Streets of Rage 4.

- Support for the latest Steam SDKs.

- DXVK 1.7 replacing DXVK 1.6.1.

- Latest VKD3D changes.

- Better GStreamer performance.

- Various other fixes.

More details on Proton 5.0-8 RC via Valve's GitHub.
3 Comments
Related News
Steam Ironing Out Shader Pre-Caching For Helping Game Load Times, Stuttering
Half-Life: Alyx Update Adds Native Linux Support, Vulkan Rendering
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Proton 5.0-7 Released With New Game Support, Updated VKD3D/DXVK
Proton 5.0-7 Being Prepared With Newer DXVK, Updated VKD3D Layer
Steam Audio SDK 2.0 Beta 18 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Deprecates The 80 Character Line Coding Style
Torvalds Blasts "Beyond Stupid" Flushing L1d On Context Switches - Reverts Code For Now
A New Kernel Patch Is Being Discussed That's Needed For Newer Windows Games On Wine
The Generic USB Display Driver Taking Shape For Linux 5.9~5.10
8GB Raspberry Pi 4 Launched For $75 USD
Linux 5.7 Kernel Released With New Apple Driver, Official Intel Gen12 Graphics
Mozilla Sponsored The Godot Game Engine To Port Their Editor As An HTML5 Web App
Improved EXT4 + XFS DAX Implementation Appears Ready To Go For Linux 5.8