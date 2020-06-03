Valve and CodeWeavers have been preparing a new release of the Proton 5.0 series for powering Steam Play with running modern Windows games on Linux.
Out this morning is the release candidate of the imminent Proton 5.0-8 release. Proton 5.0-8 RC is bringing:
- Crash fixes for Detroit: Become Human, Planet Zoo, Jurassic World: Evolution, Unity of Command II, and Splineter Cell Blacklist.
- Performance improvements for DOOM Eternal, Detroit: Become Human, and We Happy Few.
- Better load times for Streets of Rage 4.
- Support for the latest Steam SDKs.
- DXVK 1.7 replacing DXVK 1.6.1.
- Latest VKD3D changes.
- Better GStreamer performance.
- Various other fixes.
More details on Proton 5.0-8 RC via Valve's GitHub.
