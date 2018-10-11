Proton 3.7 Updated, More RADV Fixes To Help Steam Play Gaming
Overnight Valve promoted their Proton 3.7-7 build with better alt-tab handling and full-screen behavior for many games. There is also fixed mouse behavior and DXVK 0.80 is now used for the Direct3D-11-over-Vulkan translation to yield better Steam Play gaming performance.

Steam Play 3.7-8 is also now available in beta with minor compatibility fixes, which Valve says is in preparation for future Proton versions.

The latest Proton as always can be fetched via GitHub for this downstream fork of Wine. Of course, the easiest way to enjoy the latest Windows gaming experience on Linux is simply by running the latest beta builds of the Steam client with Steam Play.

Separately, RADV fixes in Mesa 18.3-devel Git have continued landing. Most recently is a fix to help Yakuza and The Evil Within on AMD Polaris graphics cards to avoid a GPU hang with DXVK while newer Vega GPUs remain problematic. Various other small RADV fixes have also landed and will be in this Mesa update rolling out as stable in late November or December.
