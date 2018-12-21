Valve has made available a new version of their Wine-based Proton layer that powers Steam Play for allowing many Windows games to run seamlessly on Linux via their Steam client. This new Proton 3.16-6 Beta offers up several notable improvements.
First up Proton 3.16-6 Beta pulls in DXVK 0.94 that upgrade alone is notable due to optimizations and various game fixes. This Proton beta update also has support for newer GnuTLS (3.0+) to fix networking issues with many games like Eve Online and Doom 2016, various networking fixes helping games like Hitman 2 and Metal Gear Solid 5, a large-address-aware mode for helping some games previously running out of memory, and further improvements to the FAudio integration.
More details on Proton 3.16-6 via GitHub and the beta can be found when firing up the Steam client.
Overall the timing of this significant Proton upgrade is ideal with Steam's annual Winter/Christmas sale taking place right now where you can fetch some great deals on a variety of games.
