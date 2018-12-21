Proton 3.16-6 Beta Improves Several Windows Games On Linux During Steam's Winter Sale
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 21 December 2018 at 06:42 PM EST. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Valve has made available a new version of their Wine-based Proton layer that powers Steam Play for allowing many Windows games to run seamlessly on Linux via their Steam client. This new Proton 3.16-6 Beta offers up several notable improvements.

First up Proton 3.16-6 Beta pulls in DXVK 0.94 that upgrade alone is notable due to optimizations and various game fixes. This Proton beta update also has support for newer GnuTLS (3.0+) to fix networking issues with many games like Eve Online and Doom 2016, various networking fixes helping games like Hitman 2 and Metal Gear Solid 5, a large-address-aware mode for helping some games previously running out of memory, and further improvements to the FAudio integration.

More details on Proton 3.16-6 via GitHub and the beta can be found when firing up the Steam client.

Overall the timing of this significant Proton upgrade is ideal with Steam's annual Winter/Christmas sale taking place right now where you can fetch some great deals on a variety of games.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve's Steam Link For Raspberry Pi Now Available
Valve Rolls Out New Steam Play Proton 3.16 Beta, 29 More Games Supported
Counter-Strike: GO Goes Battle Royale With Danger Zone
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November
Valve Releases Artifact As Its Cross-Platform, Vulkan-Powered Digital Card Game
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Valve's Steam Link For Raspberry Pi Now Available