KDE Plasma 5.20 Should Be Crashing A Lot Less Under Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 26 September 2020 at 06:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
KDE --
Following the recent Plasma 5.20 beta release, KDE developers have been landing many fixes for the Plasma 5.20 desktop ahead of its official release in October.

A lot of fixing on Plasma 5.20 continues, particularly on the Wayland side. Plasma 5.20 stands to offer a much better Wayland experience with many problems resolved but remains to be seen how many more Wayland issues they will uncover. Some of the fixes just over the past week for Plasma 5.20 include:

- Clearing the clipboard history on Wayland will no longer crash Plasma.

- Also for Wayland, clicking on a task manager entry while that entry's tooltip is visible will no longer crash Plasma.

- Plasma 5.20 Wayland also now activates that window when clicking on the task manager thumbnail as would be expected normal behavior.

- Wayland also now has corrected the window stacking order.

- Plasma on Wayland now has shadows working for context menus.

- Improved Plasma SVG caching heuristics.

Meanwhile, further out but accomplishments this week include:

- KWin in Plasma 5.21 can detect fully opaque windows to avoid rendering anything that's entirely covered up.

- KDE Frameworks 5.75 will stop asking users whether they want to execute non-executable script files.

- Plasma 5.21 is bringing a Network Interfaces page to the Info Center.

- Various user-interface refinements.

KDE developer Nate Graham continues providing splendid weekly development recaps in KDE land over on his blog so stop by there for more information on all of the weekly KDE changes.
2 Comments
Related News
Disman Continues Taking Shape As Display Management Library For X11/Wayland
Krita 4.4 Beta Released With Multi-Threading For Fill Layers
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
KDE Plasma 5.21 Bringing Systemd Startup Support, Wayland Improvements
KDE Plasma 5.20 Beta Released With Better Wayland Support
KDE Frameworks 5.74 Released With Faster KTextEditor, Many Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Microsoft Edge Is Coming Out For Linux Next Month
AMD Is Hiring To Work On New Radeon Driver Tooling Written In Rust
Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Libre-SOC Still Persevering To Be A Hybrid CPU/GPU That's 100% Open-Source
Experiments Are Underway With Vulkan Powering The KDE Plasma Shell
Firefox 81 Released With Security Fixes, PDF Viewer Enhancements
Lenovo Announces 27 Systems To Ship With Ubuntu Pre-Installed