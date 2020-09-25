Following the recent Plasma 5.20 beta release, KDE developers have been landing many fixes for the Plasma 5.20 desktop ahead of its official release in October.
A lot of fixing on Plasma 5.20 continues, particularly on the Wayland side. Plasma 5.20 stands to offer a much better Wayland experience with many problems resolved but remains to be seen how many more Wayland issues they will uncover. Some of the fixes just over the past week for Plasma 5.20 include:
- Clearing the clipboard history on Wayland will no longer crash Plasma.
- Also for Wayland, clicking on a task manager entry while that entry's tooltip is visible will no longer crash Plasma.
- Plasma 5.20 Wayland also now activates that window when clicking on the task manager thumbnail as would be expected normal behavior.
- Wayland also now has corrected the window stacking order.
- Plasma on Wayland now has shadows working for context menus.
- Improved Plasma SVG caching heuristics.
Meanwhile, further out but accomplishments this week include:
- KWin in Plasma 5.21 can detect fully opaque windows to avoid rendering anything that's entirely covered up.
- KDE Frameworks 5.75 will stop asking users whether they want to execute non-executable script files.
- Plasma 5.21 is bringing a Network Interfaces page to the Info Center.
- Various user-interface refinements.
KDE developer Nate Graham continues providing splendid weekly development recaps in KDE land over on his blog so stop by there for more information on all of the weekly KDE changes.
