For aspiring DJs wanting to mix beats under Linux, the Pioneer DJ DDJ-RR controller should be working come Linux 5.11 early next year.
The Pioneer DDJ-RR is quite a capable ~$699 USD DJ controller that offers the mixing potential of many higher-end Pioneer DDJ devices but at a lower price point and geared for introductory DJs. The DDJ-RR is a two-channel controller and offers all of the common dedicated controls most DJs would make use of while offering high quality audio output.
The DDJ-RR is designed to be used under Windows with the Rekordbox DJ software. However, this DJ controller will now work with Linux 5.11+ so it can be used with software like the open-source Mixxx DJ software package.
The Pioneer DJ DDJ-RR controller needs a quirk added to the Linux USB audio code so it can be seen as a USB audio device. With the quirk coming in Linux 5.11 the support has been tested to work with the master audio out, headphones, microphone input, and other functionality. According to Daniel Martin who submitted the kernel patch it "all works perfectly."
Other Pioneer DJ mixers supported under Linux includes the likes of the DJM-250MK2 and DJM-900NXS2. The Linux 5.11 merge window should kick off in mid-December and the stable release likely to happen by the end of February.
