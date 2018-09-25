Portable Computing Language 1.2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs & More
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 25 September 2018 at 05:45 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
The Portable Computing Language (a.k.a. POCL or PortableCL) is the effort for getting OpenCL running on CPUs as well as other hardware for this open-source code-base that supports OpenCL 1.2 with some OpenCL 2.0+ functionality.

The main "feature" of POCL 1.2 is support for LLVM Clang 7.0 as previously the support was limited to LLVM 6.0, but now this new version of LLVM is supported. The HWLOC 2.0 library is also now supported. There are also some minor feature additions like device-side printf being supported.

This isn't the most exciting POCL release but already POCL 1.3 is working on new features.

Those wishing to learn more (or download) Portable Computing Language 1.2 can visit today's release announcement at PortableCL.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
Collabora Had Another Stellar Year For Open-Source Consulting
OpenCV 4.0 Alpha Released Now As A C++ Library, DNN Improvements, Better Performance
Outreachy Opens Applications For Open-Source Winter 2018 Internship Program
PostgreSQL 11 Beta 4 Released With JIT Compilation Disabled By Default
PostgreSQL Is The Latest Open-Source Project To Announce A Code of Conduct
SQLite 3.25 Released With Window Functions, Optimizations & Geopoly Module
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Adopts A Code of Conduct
Linux 4.19-rc4 Released As Linus Temporarily Steps Away From Kernel Maintainership
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue