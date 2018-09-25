The Portable Computing Language (a.k.a. POCL or PortableCL) is the effort for getting OpenCL running on CPUs as well as other hardware for this open-source code-base that supports OpenCL 1.2 with some OpenCL 2.0+ functionality.
The main "feature" of POCL 1.2 is support for LLVM Clang 7.0 as previously the support was limited to LLVM 6.0, but now this new version of LLVM is supported. The HWLOC 2.0 library is also now supported. There are also some minor feature additions like device-side printf being supported.
This isn't the most exciting POCL release but already POCL 1.3 is working on new features.
Those wishing to learn more (or download) Portable Computing Language 1.2 can visit today's release announcement at PortableCL.org.
