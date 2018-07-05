PHP 7.3 Alpha 3 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 5 July 2018 at 07:19 AM EDT.
The third alpha of this year's PHP7 update, PHP 7.3, is now available for evaluation.

PHP 7.3 has been crafting improved PHP garbage collection, WebP support within the image create from string function, and a variety of other features and improvements. PHP 7.3 is looking very good in early benchmarks.

PHP 7.3 Alpha 3 introduces a lot of bug fixes from core PHP to various extensions, min_proto_version/max_proto_version options added to OpenSSL for maximum/minimum TLS version protocol values, and various other code improvements.

The PHP 7.3 code announcement can be read at PHP.net.

PHP 7.3 is due for release by the end of November while the feature freeze / branching is coming up in mid-July followed by the start of the beta releases.
