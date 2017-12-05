Last week marked the official release of PHP 7.2 that besides offering new features does provide minor performance boosts to PHP7.
On the feature front the most notable addition is the new libsodium extension for offering a modern crypto API. But PHP 7.2 also has new object type hiting support, improved TLS constants, and minor other language changes compared to last year's PHP 7.1.
I've been running some benchmarks of PHP 7.2 during its beta and release candidate phases while I have since wrapped up benchmarks of PHP 7.2.0. Long story short, in my benchmarks run, the real-world performance of PHP has continued to further improve with PHP 7.2, similar to the boost from PHP 7.0 to 7.1 but not when going from PHP5 to PHP7 where it was very dramatic.
I ran some PHP 7.2 vs. 7.1 vs. 7.0 tests on the AMD EPYC Tyan server for reference.
The well known PHPBench is about 11% faster with the new PHP 7.2.
With our own Phoronix Test Suite internal PHP benchmark of our testing framework's operations, PHP 7.2 led to the test run time dropping by 8%.
The render test that involves a lot of PHP DOM / XML processing and the like for SVG graph generation is one of our most demanding workloads with the rendering of all the test results, etc. It's nice to see PHP 7.2 will help the performance even more.
On multiple systems I've been testing, generally I am seeing PHP 7.2 improve performance in different PHP workloads by 8~12%. So all in all, PHP 7.2 has shaped up to be a nice yearly update to PHP7.
