With PHP 7.2 due for release before month's end and the final release candidate (RC6) already available that in essence is very close to the final build, here are some fresh benchmarks from PHP 5.3 through PHP 7.2 RC6 while using an AMD EPYC Tyan server.
Back during PHP 7.2's beta stage I ran some PHP benchmarks and found the performance of this PHP update improving, albeit not as significant as the change from PHP 5 to PHP 7. Now with having PHP 7.2-RC6 that should be almost identical to v7.2.0, I carried out some more benchmarks over the weekend.
Tests this time were done on a Tyan 2U server with AMD EPYC 7601 processor and running Ubuntu 17.10 with the Linux 4.13 kernel.
The long-standing PHPBench is about 15~16% faster with PHP 7.2 over PHP 7.1. Or for fun if comparing it back to the PHP 5.3 days, it's 3.3x the speed of that once common PHP version.
Next up is our own Phoronix Test Suite self-test from the PHP command-line. With the Phoronix Test Suite self-test it's mostly doing a lot of XML parsing, generating of SVG graphs with the PHP DOM, and other routine processes done by the Phoronix Test Suite itself.
With PHP 7.2 is a small improvement in performance going from 7.1 stable to 7.2 RC2. This is a bigger improvement than we saw going from 7.0 to 7.1, but obviously not the huge gains seen from PHP 5 to PHP 7.
The render sub-test of specifically doing a lot of SVG graph generation with the PHP DOM shaved some time off with PHP 7.2.
The process of merging multiple (XML-based) result files together was about the same with PHP 7.2.
The peak memory use was about the same.
Overall these PHP performance numbers are looking promising with PHP 7.2 being another routine update to PHP7 and it bringing some performance benefits on top of the new libsodium extension for crypto and other improvements to the PHP programming language.
