PDS-MQ CPU Scheduler Revised For The Linux 4.17 Kernel With Minor Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 15 July 2018 at 08:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Alfred Chen announced this week the release of PDS-mq 0.98s, his latest patch-set of this CPU scheduler against the Linux 4.17 upstream code-base and includes minor optimization work and bug fixes.

The PDS scheduler stands for the "Priority and Deadline based Skiplist multiple queue scheduler" that is derived from Con Kolivas' former BFS scheduler with Variable Run Queue (VRQ) support. PDS design principles are to be a cimple CPU process scheduler yet efficient and scalable. PDS-mq differs from Con Kolivas' current MuQSS scheduler.

With Alfred's latest work this is now his third PDS patch based against the upstream Linux 4.17 kernel that over the past month has included more fixes and minor optimizations.

Those interested can learn more about the new PDS 0.98s release from Alfred's blog or the latest patch also has documentation for those wishing to learn more about PDS. If there is enough interest among premium supporters, I can do some fresh Linux scheduler benchmarks.
